International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has committed to a new 2020 Wine Collection comprising of 100% New South Wales (NSW) produced wines.

This reinforcement of ICC’s support for New South Wales wine producers is marked by the venue releasing a documentary series shining a light on the state’s world class wine industry.

Highlighting the state’s reputation as a top producer while driving economic impact, the new collection will be showcased to a global audience of 1.4 million visitors who attend events at the venue each year.

Handpicked by respected sommelier and ICC Sydney’s Beverage Operations and Cellar Manager, William Wilson, the reinvigorated wine list was developed following an extensive blind tasting of over 400 wines, to ensure only the highest quality drops are listed.

To mark the commitment, ICC Sydney has also released the first two episodes of ‘100% Local’, a four-part documentary series which shines a light on NSW’s world class wine industry.

Highlighting stories of its partner producers and NSW’s rich winemaking history, the series also explores the challenges of a changing climate, and how the region’s winemakers are responding through resilience and innovation.

ICC Sydney Chief Executive, Geoff Donaghy advised that the 2020 Wine Collection and supporting documentary series not only showcases the extraordinary calibre of wine produced in NSW, but also strengthens the venue’s relationship with regional producers.

Donaghy enthuses “we opened our doors with a clear promise to put regional winemakers first, and a wine menu comprising of 80% NSW wines. We are proud today to increase this commitment to 100%, and launch a compelling new docu-series which shares the important stories behind these bottles.

“In doing so, we not only further our commitment to serve our guests the best drops in the world, but also support and champion our region’s producers at a time when they have faced unprecedented challenges.”

NSW Minister Tourism Stuart Ayres stated that ICC Sydney is leading the way in the industry, using its network and influence to drive meaningful impact across the state noting “I was proud to join ICC Sydney at the launch of their original wine list in 2016. It’s great to see they now source all their wines from the state, partnering with producers and representing our world class wine regions on the global stage.

“This is not just building the reputation of NSW’s wines internationally, but is fostering growth opportunities for those who are also increasingly having to tackle and adapt to the challenges that farming in regional Australia brings.”

In three years since opening, ICC Sydney has sold over 300,000 bottles of wine with over 90% supplied by winemakers from across NSW. With an increased local supplier base, this contribution to the state is set to grow in 2020.

Managing Director of Tyrrell’s Wine, Bruce Tyrrell, commented on the benefits gained from its sustained relationship with the venue, and the opportunities this has created for the region.

Tyrrell highlighted “through our longstanding partnership with ICC Sydney, we’ve not only been able to rely on a steady stream of support in a financial sense, we’ve also gained immense exposure from our wines being served to millions of guests at the venue.

“As an organisation, ICC Sydney is setting an example for what it means to responsibly invest in and champion local communities. We couldn’t be more appreciative of their ongoing support at this time.”

ICC Sydney Beverage Operations and Cellar Manager, William Wilson said that the 2020 Wine Collection drives visibility for local producers while setting the benchmark for wine.

“Our new wine list has been created following an intensive selection process, including blind tasting over 400 wines, to showcase the diversity of regions within NSW. We are so proud to highlight the breadth and quality of wines that are being produced locally to our visitors.”

For more information on ICC Sydney visit www.iccsydney.com

Images and video courtesy of ICC Sydney

