An additional 12 regional tourism businesses are to receive funding from the latest round of South Australian Government’s Tourism Industry Development Fund grants including a new scenic flight experience in the Fleurieu and luxury accommodation in Clare Valley, one of the state’s world-class wine regions.

It brings the total number of projects funded under the program to 42, with a combined value of $25 million – spread across all 11 of South Australia’s tourism regions.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall notes “it’s great that we’ve got a pipeline of new and exciting experiences to keep visitors coming back to our regions.

“All of our 42 TIDF projects will give visitors a multitude of reasons to travel to South Australia and our regions to boost our economy.”

Martyn Smith, Managing Director and owner of Adelaide Biplanes on the Fleurieu Peninsula said the business’s $28,517 grant will help them invest in offering incredible flying experiences.

Smith notes “like every other tourism operator out there, once international and interstate borders closed, we lost almost all of our customers overnight which was absolutely devastating.

“With an inevitable slow return for the aviation industry we have fought hard as a family to keep our passion alive to share with others into the future.

“The TIDF grant has allowed us to invest in upgrades to our 1940 DH82 Tiger Moth and 8KCAB Decathlon in the form of complete fabric restoration. This will help us continue to offer the most beautiful, awe-inspiring and unique vintage experiences to local, interstate and international visitors to the Fleurieu Peninsula. We are excited for the future ahead.”

Jim Barry Wines in the Clare Valley will be receiving a $220,000 grant for The Mill Street Retreat. The $770,000 project will see four, one-bedroom luxury apartments built in the heart of this beautiful wine region.

Peter Barry, managing director at Jim Barry Wines said the TIDF funding will help attract high value travellers from around Australia to the region, boosting the local economy.

“I would like to thank Steven Marshall and his government for having the vision and foresight to deliver this funding. It has given us the confidence to take the gamble and develop this boutique accommodation experience in the Clare Valley,” Barry said.

“The Mill Street Retreat will deliver new holiday apartments to a region which is desperately short on accommodation options, especially at the high end. It will also create new jobs and genuine employment pathways for the Clare Valley community. We have used local tradespeople throughout the development, further stimulating the local economy.”

The $20 million fund runs until 31st March 2022 or until all funds have been allocated.

For more information about the Tourism Industry Development Fund visit www.tourism.sa.gov.au/support/tourism-industry-development-fund

Image courtesy adelaidebiplanes.com.au/

Related Articles

1st April 2021 - Multi-million dollar Bridgestone Athletics Centre officially opens in South Australia

19th March 2021 - South Australian Premier announces plans for new $700 million indoor arena for Adelaide’s Riverbank Precinct

1st March 2021 - South Australia’s ban on single-use plastic starts today

24th February 2021 - University of South Australia study indicates emerging opportunities for event industry to help disadvantaged

5th February 2021 - South Australia’s national parks experience marked increase in visitation

18th January 2021 - South Australia secures rights to host 2023 Australian Masters Games

13th January 2021 - South Australian tourism sector seeks extension of JobKeeper beyond March 2021

17th December 2020 - South Australia’s Hope Valley Reservoir now open to public

7th November 2020 - South Australia’s parks to receive $17 million boost for nature-based tourism

15th July 2020 - South Australian nature-based tourism destinations to receive funding boost

20th April 2020 - South Australian grassroots sporting facilities to receive $6 million funding

Asking a small favour

We hope that you value the news that we publish so while you're here can we ask for your support?

The news we publish at www.ausleisure.com.au is independent, credible (we hope) and free for you to access, with no pay walls and no annoying pop-up ads.

However, as an independent publisher, can we ask for you to support us by subscribing to the printed Australasian Leisure Management magazine - if you don't already do so.

Published bi-monthly since 1997, the printed Australasian Leisure Management differs from this website in that it publishes longer, in-depth and analytical features covering aquatics, attractions, entertainment, events, fitness, parks, recreation, sport, tourism and venues management.

Subscriptions cost just $90 a year.

Click here to subscribe.