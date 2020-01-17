A cricket coach accused of grooming a teenage boy he was coaching in NSW's Illawarra region has been granted bail.

NSW Police advised in a statement that detectives today raided Christopher Neil Cranny's house in the Wollongong suburb of Gwynneville and arrested the 31-year-old for grooming the 15-year-old boy between March and October last year.

Cranny allegedly exposed the boy, who was affiliated with the cricket club he coached, to indecent material and is accused of carrying out sexual acts in the presence of the boy in the Illawarra area.

The coach was charged with grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity, intentionally inciting a child between 10 and 16 years to do sexual act to them, and six counts of aggravated intentionally do sexual act with a child between 10 and 16 years.

Cranny briefly appeared at Wollongong Local Court today where he was granted conditional bail including that he's not to be in any contact with any child under the age of 18 and not be involved in any child related employment including teaching or coaching.

He also has to report to Wollongong Police Station three times a week, surrender his passport and not enter any international airport or point of departure in Australia.

Cranny is due to reappear at the same court on 5th February.

NSW Police Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said there could be more victims and urged anyone to come forward, telling reporters “our motivation comes from the fact that kids should be able to come forward and report things to their parents or police that they believe to be inappropriate or behaviour that just doesn't feel right

"These matters should be acted upon and investigated quickly and thoroughly to keep the most vulnerable members of our community safe."

With AAP.

