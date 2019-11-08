The Barossa Valley is still South Australia’s most popular wine destination, but McLaren Vale is fast catching up with visitor numbers growing almost twice as fast.

Newly released figures from Tourism Research Australia show that the number of day trippers to McLaren Vale has risen by a 140% since 2015 - from 130,000 in 2015 to 351,000 in a year while overnight stays have risen 45%, up from 38,000 a year to 55,000 a year.

The Barossa attracted 880,000 day trippers and 243,000 overnight visitors in 2019, marking a 24% increase on 2015 visitor numbers.

New attractions in the McLaren Vale include the highly popular d’Arenberg Cube cellar door, gallery and restaurant. Three new hotels in the McLaren Vale, in the town centre, and Wirra Wirra and Leconfield wineries, are also on the cards.

Welcoming the findings, McLaren Vale Wine and Tourism General Manager, Jennifer Lynch stated "we are humbled to be named alongside incredible international must-visit destinations and look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our special part of the world."

